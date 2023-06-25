Restaurateur Jon Dressler adding bakery, deli and catering operation in midtown

CHARLOTTE — Jon Dressler’s newest venture hits close to his heart. His Rare Roots Hospitality will open Joan’s Bakery and Deli — a tribute to his mom — in September. The bakery will occupy a 1,600-square-foot space at Metropolitan in midtown.

That space also will be home to Chef Rob Clement’s Jewish deli concept, Meshugganah. It will serve as a retail shop for desserts and house a planned, full-service catering operation.

“It takes different aspects of what we do and gives us a place and a forum to combine them all together, to further service our restaurants and the needs of the public,” Dressler says.

Dressler expects to invest less than $1 million into the project. Construction kicked off last week at the complex, also home to Dressler’s at Metropolitan.

Read the full story here.

(WATCH BELOW: Backlog in recertification requests causes strain for Charlotte food banks)

Backlog in recertification requests causes strain for Charlotte food banks

©2023 Cox Media Group