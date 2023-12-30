Retired assistant police chief passes away in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A retired assistant police chief with the Gaston County Police Department has passed away.

The agency announced the death of Curtis Rosselle Friday morning.

Rosselle began his career with the Gaston County Police Department in 1994 as a patrol officer.

He also served the department in various roles, such as a K9 handler with his partner Rocco, a field training officer, an honor guard member, a negotiator, an emergency response team member, a patrol sergeant, an ERT team leader and commander, a special investigations unit captain, a patrol captain, a criminal investigations unit captain, and most recently as the retired assistant chief in 2020.

Following retirement, Rosselle continued to work as well as stay heavily involved with the police department.

He even continued to support the training of new cadets through role-playing scenarios at the college.

Rosselle is survived by his wife of 30 years, his son, who is a Gastonia firefighter, and his grandson.

