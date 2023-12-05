Local

Retired deputy’s program helps officers struggling with mental stress

By Hannah Goetz, wsoctv.com
SALISBURY, N.C. — Law enforcement officials in Rowan County are helping their brothers and sisters in blue with a new program that sheds light on the mental health struggles that officers face.

Retired Rowan County Deputy Debra Yokley said she got professional mental health help after more than 30 years in law enforcement left her in a dark place.

“You see a lot of horrible things over the course of your career and experience a lot of negative things,” Yokley told Channel 9 on Tuesday. “And what happened with me, is it left me with a lot of emotional trauma.”

Yokley wants officers to know there are people they can talk to.

So, she created a peer support and Christian mentorship group, which is open to active and retired officers.

Organizers will be holding a luncheon from noon until 1 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church of Salisbury, 223 North Main St.

If you have questions, contact CuffOfficerFellowship@gmail.com.

