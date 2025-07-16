Retired narcotics K-9 Binji finds a loving home with handler

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — K-9 Binji has retired from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office after 11 years of dedicated service.

Throughout his career, Binji worked alongside deputies, specializing in both apprehension and narcotics detection.

Binji will now enjoy his retirement with Sgt. Goforth, who has been his handler since the beginning of his career.

Goforth has adopted Binji, ensuring that he will live out his days surrounded by love and family.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has expressed gratitude for Binji’s service and contributions to the department.

VIDEO: Homes, cars struck in Iredell County shootout

Homes, cars struck in Iredell County shootout

©2025 Cox Media Group