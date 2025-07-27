Retro candy shop adding locations here

CHARLOTTE — Life is Sweet is expanding its footprint in the Charlotte market.

First up for the old-fashioned candy store is a Camp North End location, set to open Aug. 1. It will be at 701 Keswick Ave., suite 104.

Locations at the Shops at The District Exchange in Concord and Charlotte Premium Outlets are also slated to open next month. Additional stores are planned in Plaza Midwood and South End.

Expect a community-focused sweets shop with a mix of bulk candy, chocolates, retro treats and gifts.

