Revitalization project in Myrtle Beach is making strides

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — City officials announced that some of the construction for the Myrtle Beach Downtown revitalization project is nearing completion.

The downtown master plan, which has been underway for years, aims to transform the area into a more enjoyable space for both residents and tourists.

According to WPDE, the revitalization efforts include the development of the Arts and Innovation District, which features a $22 million performing arts theatre.

