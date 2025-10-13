Reward offered for information on Catawba shooting suspect

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Lashawn Malcom Davis, who is charged with assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting on Edna Street in Catawba County on Saturday.

The shooting occurred outside a home before 10 p.m., where one person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities are actively investigating the case and are offering a reward for information leading to Davis’s arrest.

Deputies responded to the scene on Edna Street, and the investigation is being led by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have not disclosed the motive behind the shooting or the current whereabouts of Davis. The sheriff’s office is urging anyone with information about Davis or the incident to contact them at 828-464-3112.

