RFK Jr. still working to get name on election ballot in NC

CHARLOTTE — There may be another name on the presidential line for Tarheel state voters in November.

The Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Campaign says it has enough signatures to be on North Carolina’s ballot, according to WRAL in Raleigh.

The Political Beat has previously reported on RFK Jr.’s efforts to get the ‘We the People’ party recognized in the state; and says he would run under that ticket.

The State Board says he needs to collect more than 13,800 signatures from registered voters.

Officials say more than 250 petition signatures have been validated by local election boards.

