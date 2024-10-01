Motorcyclist dies following crash in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A motorcyclist has died following a crash Monday evening, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

The incident occurred just before 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Cherry Road and Dorchester Street.

Police said the motorcycle collided with a Buick SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle was then taken to an area hospital, where they died, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

VIDEO: ‘Over and over’: Medical professionals urge safety gear as motorcycle crashes increase

‘Over and over’: Medical professionals urge safety gear as motorcycle crashes increase

©2024 Cox Media Group