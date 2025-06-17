Richmond County’s only center for children with development delays is closing

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — The Sandhills Children Center in Rockingham is the only center serving children with developmental delays in Richmond County. Channel 9 learned it’s shutting down soon, and now families are having to fill the gap.

Parents say they were notified of the closure in April. One woman told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito that she wished they were given more time so they could’ve helped keep it open.

“I was very heartbroken,” said Amanda Bowman Freeman, whose 4-year-old son, Carson, has developmental delays.

Bowman Freeman said therapists come by twice a week to help Carson.

“This was the best place for him, they do therapy services right at the gym,” she said. “We love it. I’ve seen more growth in Carson in this last year.”

Parents received a letter saying the center plans to close on July 31. It noted challenges with recruitment and capacity issues leading to a decrease in revenue. The news comes after Sandhills served the community for 17 years.

More than 800 people signed a petition asking to pause the closure, including Lashon McDonald, who works there.

“I really don’t care if I’m out of a job. What I really care about is these kids that has nowhere to go, these parents who have nowhere to put them,” McDonald told Esposito.

According to the state, Sandhills is Richmond County’s only developmental delay center that is certified.

Richmond County Public Schools says it provides funding. In an email, a spokesperson said money will now be rerouted to their Pre-K classrooms. Children aged 3 to 5 who are currently enrolled at Sandhills will all have spots in the fall.

“I’m very relieved by that,” Bowman Freeman said. “As a mother, I’m also concerned about the children birthed to 3 [years old], because under the age of 3, they aren’t able to go to Richmond County schools.”

The school district said they’ll be working over the summer to increase staffing to meet the new ratio levels in their Pre-K classrooms, and to provide support services as needed.

Sandhills has another location that will remain open in Moore County. We tried contacting Sandhills’ CEO but they haven’t responded.

(VIDEO: Team of middle schoolers writes children’s book to educate about tree care post Helene)

Team of middle schoolers writes children’s book to educate about tree care post Helene

©2025 Cox Media Group