‘Ricky Bobby’ mansion on Lake Norman leads county’s most expensive home sales

CORNELIUS — A well-publicized Lake Norman mansion made famous for its big-screen appearance in a NASCAR spoof carried the highest price tag in Mecklenburg County in October when it sold for $6.75 million.

Newly retired NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick and his wife purchased that more than 12,000-square-foot property in Cornelius, featured in the 2006 film “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” as CBJ recently reported. The home, located in the gated Connor Quay subdivision, sold for about 32% less than its original asking price earlier this year of $9.9 million.

The European-style estate includes six bedrooms, six full and three half bathrooms, and a long list of high-end features, ranging from two docks and a boat lift to an infinity pool and putting green. It was built in 2002 but underwent renovations after its previous $4 million sale in 2018.

Two more homes north of Charlotte followed it on the list of Mecklenburg County’s priciest residential sales from October. A nearly 7,000-square-foot home on Lake Norman in Cornelius and a secluded property on 4.2 acres in a rural part of Davidson both sold for about $4 million.

CBJ’s monthly roundup is compiled from county deed data and other records, listing brokerages and residential real estate websites. Check out the top 10 sales in October here.

