Riding lawn mower hit by car, operator killed in Catawba County

CLAREMONT, N.C. — A man driving a lawn mower was hit and killed by a vehicle in Claremont on Saturday, North Carolina State Highway Patrol released.

Philip Michael Brooks, age 49, was riding the lawnmower south on Shook Road near Rock Barn Road around 8:20 p.m. when he was hit by a Honda also driving south on the road.

Brooks was ejected from the mower and critically injured. He was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory where he succumbed to his injuries.

Christopher Chad Miller of Hickory was driving the Honda and was not injured.

Miller is not facing any charges. NCSHP says neither speed nor alcohol contributed to the crash.

The lawnmower did not have any lights or reflective markings.

