Rising indoor bat encounters in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Henderson County officials are alerting residents to an increase in indoor bat sightings, particularly in the Hendersonville area.

The rise in bat encounters has prompted the Henderson County Department of Public Health to issue safety reminders about the potential risks associated with bat exposure. Bats, which are primarily nocturnal creatures, are known vectors for rabies and can be seen foraging at dawn and dusk.

Andrew Mundhenk, spokesperson for the Henderson County Department of Public Health, confirmed the uptick in calls from residents reporting bat encounters, WLOS reports.

