Road closed due to water main break in downtown Matthews, police say

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A road is closed due to a water main break in Matthews, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Police said the break has closed North Trade Street between Matthews Street and Charles Street.

UPDATE: A look at the water main break that has CLOSED N. Trade St. between Charles St. and Matthews St. in #MatthewsNC pic.twitter.com/RBce73QH8x — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) July 5, 2023

North Trade Street will be closed for an undisclosed period of time.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 51 as an alternate route.

VIDEO: Water main break in York County has been leaking since Christmas, neighbors say

Water main break in York County has been leaking since Christmas, neighbors say

©2023 Cox Media Group