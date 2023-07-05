Local

Road closed due to water main break in downtown Matthews, police say

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A road is closed due to a water main break in Matthews, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Police said the break has closed North Trade Street between Matthews Street and Charles Street.

North Trade Street will be closed for an undisclosed period of time.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 51 as an alternate route.

