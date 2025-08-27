Road closures: Matthews Alive festival

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department announced road closures ahead of this weekend’s Matthews Alive festival.
Road Closures
- At 9 a.m. on Friday, South Trade Street will be closed from the intersection of East John Street to McDowell Street.
- Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, that closure will be extended to Main Street for the remainder of the festival.
The closure is expected to reopen by 11:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police urge that drivers to use caution in the area.
