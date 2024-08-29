Road rage incident spills over into bank parking lot; 1 arrested, deputies say

HIDDENITE, N.C. — A man was arrested after a road rage incident spilled over into a bank parking lot, deputies said.

Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office were called around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Taylorsville Savings Bank in Hiddenite. The 911 caller said two men had gotten into an argument in the parking lot when one man fired a pistol in the direction of the other man.

Officers arrived to find one of the men still in the parking lot.

Investigators said the argument was the result of a road rage incident. No one was hurt, they said.

Police identified the man who shot the gun in the parking lot as Thomas Richard Smith Jr. The 74-year-old was charged with one count of assault by pointing a gun, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of going armed in the terror of the public.

Smith was given a $7,500 secured bond.

