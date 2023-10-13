Road in southwest Charlotte closed due to crash with MEDIC truck

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been hurt following a crash involving a MEDIC truck Friday morning.
The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. on South Tryon Street.
MEDIC said two people were transported to Atrium Main, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers are continuing to investigate this collision.
As a result, South Tryon Street between Tyvola Road and Shopton Road will be closed for an undisclosed period of time.
Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.
