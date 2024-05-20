Robbery, kidnapping suspect taken into custody in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man wanted for robbery and second-degree kidnapping was taken into custody in north Charlotte on Monday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were serving felony arrest warrants for 38-year-old Charles McCaskill around 10:30 a.m. on Wynbrook Way.





Police said they tried to get McCaskill to leave the home but he refused, so they called in their SWAT team.

McCaskill came outside just after 11:30 a.m. and was taken into custody, police said.

CMPD said McCaskill is a convicted felon and has a lengthy criminal record that includes assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and carrying a concealed weapon charges.

