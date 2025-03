CHARLOTTE — There is a new leader for the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

Former Husqvarna North America CEO Robert McCutcheon will join as president and CEO effective Monday.

He will replace interim president Andrea Smith, who has been serving as president since last May.

The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance recruits and advocates for businesses throughout the Charlotte area.

