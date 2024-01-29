Rock Hill gas station robbed at gun point, suspects still not found

CHARLOTTE — Rock Hill police continue to search for three men wanted for robbing a gas station convenience store at gunpoint.

According to a press release from Rock Hill Police Department, an employee said three male suspects entered a 7-Eleven around 4 am. Saturday.

Two of the suspects began filling a pillowcase with items from the shelves while the third suspect took out his gun and demanded money from the clerk behind the counter.

The suspects then fled the 7-Eleven on Cherry Road.

They were all wearing black hooded sweatshirts and face masks.

Police haven’t found a suspect after searching the area, according to RHPD as of Monday morning.

