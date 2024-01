ROCK HILL, S.C. — A K-9 officer with the Rock Hill Police Department has recently received their handler.

K-9 Reba will be settling into her new home with Officer Hyman.

Police said employees at the Rustic Roots Warehouse worked to get Reba a new kennel.

They also assisted with all the accommodations she would need.

VIDEO: York County Detention Center unveils newest K-9 recruit

York County Detention Center unveils newest K-9 recruit





©2024 Cox Media Group