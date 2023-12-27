Rock Hill man facing drug charges after trafficking several grams of fentanyl in York Co.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill man is facing time behind bars on multiple drug charges, according to our partners at CN2 News.

Investigators with the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit arrested David Lee Stevenson, Jr., 33, from Rock Hill for trafficking more than 25 grams of fentanyl in the county.

CN2 reports that Stevenson is also wanted for fentanyl trafficking in North Carolina.

Officials say they arrested Stevenson on Mount Holly Road in Rock Hill. At the time of his arrest, Stevenson was found with about 276 grams of fentanyl.

Law enforcement told CN2 there could be charges on the way.

(WATCH BELOW: Suspect was friends with man who died from fentanyl overdose, family says)

