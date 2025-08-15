Rock Hill man pleads guilty to fentanyl conspiracy

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl, along with cocaine and methamphetamine.

Jarman Lamar White, 38, was involved with the Darryl Hemphill drug organization, which was responsible for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl-laced pills in Rock Hill and Charlotte. These pills were designed to resemble oxycodone 30 mg tablets.

Evidence from the investigation revealed that White facilitated the drug operation by allowing the use of his girlfriend’s basement in Rock Hill for setting up pill press machines. These machines were used to manufacture fentanyl-laced pills clandestinely.

During the investigation, intercepted phone calls captured White acquiring cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl from other members of the organization. White was also observed moving pill press machines into the basement.

On one occasion, White and members of the organization produced approximately 50,000 fentanyl-laced pills in a single day. In exchange for using his residence, White received a quantity of fentanyl-laced pills and several thousand dollars.

Upon White’s arrest in June 2018, a search of the residence uncovered multiple pill press machines, a pill binder, masks, an industrial mixing machine, and a 9mm pistol belonging to White.

Despite his arrest, White continued to conspire to distribute fentanyl-laced pills, as evidenced by three controlled purchases conducted by the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

White faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison, a fine of up to $20 million, restitution, and a 10-year term of supervision following imprisonment. His sentencing will be determined by United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis after reviewing a sentencing report.

VIDEO: Father, son charged with trafficking fentanyl, controlled substances in traffic stop

Father, son charged with trafficking fentanyl, controlled substances in traffic stop

©2025 Cox Media Group