Rock Hill man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking fentanyl

Justin Lee Payne, 31, of Rock Hill, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

York County sheriff’s deputies went to Payne’s home with a search warrant and discovered 280 grams of fentanyl and 4 grams of meth. He was charged with trafficking fentanyl.

Payne will have a four-year term of court-ordered supervision after he gets out of prison.

