Rock Hill Schools move to eLearning on Monday following strong storms

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Schools will have an e-learning day on Monday following strong storms that moved through the area over the weekend.

The district said Sunday that thousands are still without power and some roads are not passable due to trees down in the area.

The decision was made due to safety, officials said.

“So out of an abundance of caution, all district and school facilities will be closed on Monday, April 22,” the release said. “That includes the closing of activities and practices as well. Our district team will be assessing damage and notify you further tomorrow about the status for Tuesday.”

