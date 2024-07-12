Rock Hill vet known for service within community loses home in fire

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A local veteran who is used to helping others needs help himself.

On July 5, an early morning fire destroyed his home at the Quail Meadows Trailer Park in Rock Hill. Channel 9′s Gina Esposito learned the community is trying help him though the tragedy.

Roy Ives says he was planning to create a backyard oasis before the fire hit. It destroyed his deck and mobile home and made it unlivable.

“A couple more things to do, and hang up my hammock, and I would have been content,” Ives said.

Instead of peace and relaxation, he’s is picking up the pieces. He said his cat Angel woke him up to the large fire outside his trailer. Ives is legally blind, but he said he saw a bright light outside.

“The fire was going up that — and onto the trailer. And fortunately, being prepared and knowing what to do, I kept it from consuming the whole trailer,” Ives said.

Ives said he used a hose to knock down the fire before firefighters arrived. Most of his items inside were saved, but he said his trailer is a total loss.

At this point, he doesn’t know what caused the fire.

Linda Dickson is a friend from church who started a GoFundMe to help Ives find a new place to live.

“My heart just broke in talking with him because he doesn’t have a lot,” she said. “He’s not a man of possessions. But he’s got a strong heart and he’s good to everybody.”

Ives is an Army veteran who Dickson said does a lot in the community to support other veterans. She’s hoping that same community can help him now.

“I appreciate everything you’re trying to help me get back on my feet again,” Ives told Dickson.

Esposito reached out to the Lesslie Fire and Rescue Department, but at this point, they have not said what caused the fire.

Ives is staying at a motel until he can find a new place to live.

