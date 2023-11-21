Local

Rockslide forces Watauga County highway to close, troopers say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A rockslide forced a Watauga County highway to close Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., troopers said Highway 105 was blocked near Broadstone Road.

The highway patrol said crews were blasting in the area, and rocks fell into the road because of that.

Authorities don’t know when they’ll be able reopen the road. It was still closed around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area until the rocks were cleared.

Investigators are still looking into what exactly triggered the rockslide, including whether the crews followed proper protocol.

