Ross Dress for Less to add 850-job NC facility

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A chain of discount department stores is planning a huge distribution center in North Carolina that could result in hundreds of new jobs.

Ross Dress for Less won North Carolina economic development incentives on Tuesday for a distribution center in Randleman — located in Randolph County, south of Greensboro. That project will create 852 jobs over five years.

The N.C. Economic Investment Committee approved a package of incentives worth up to $8.4 million for Ross, which wants to build a 1.7 million-square-foot distribution center.

