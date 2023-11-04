Rotary Club donates $150,000 to improve park in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — The Rotary Club of Hickory has announced it will be donating $150,000 to the city.

The club said the donation will go towards making improvements at Miracle of Hickory Park.

The city will match the club’s donations, and the funds will be used to purchase new playground equipment for the park.

“With the motto, ‘Service Above Self,’ the Hickory Rotary actively looks for ways to give back and support our neighbors in Hickory. Through our local Rotary Foundation, we are proud to make this donation to the City of Hickory and partner on this project,” Rotary Club President Hank Guess said.

The city said once the new playground is installed, it will offer a variety of physical, social, and sensory experiences.

The playground will have multiple levels of challenge, and the thoughtfully designed play space will feature inclusive elements such as adaptive swings, a wheelchair-accessible glider, cozy spaces, and specially engineered slides.

“The City of Hickory appreciates the Rotary’s commitment to improving our community. Their generous donation will greatly enhance Miracle of Hickory Park and create a play space that Hickory families and visitors can enjoy for years to come,” City Manager Warren Wood said.

