Routine patrol leads to drug, gun bust in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — An 18-year-old was arrested after a routine patrol led to the discovery of drugs, firearms, and cash in Chesterfield County.

A deputy with the sheriff’s office noticed a suspicious vehicle in the Hunts Mill area and conducted a search that revealed approximately 3.5 pounds of marijuana, about 20 ounces of a liquid believed to be “lean,” two firearms, and $1,550 in cash.

The suspect, Braylin Wilson, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The firearms and cash were seized in connection with the crime, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Sheriff Cambo Streater urges anyone with information about drug activity in the community to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 287-0235.

