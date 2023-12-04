Rowan Co. detectives hope DNA test leads to answers in newborn’s 1971 death

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives in Rowan County hope new evidence will help them figure out who killed a newborn baby more than 50 years ago.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the baby’s body was found on March 20, 1971. Deputies were called that day to Dunns Mountain Road near White Rock Avenue, where they made the discovery.

Deputies said they determined from an autopsy report that the baby had been killed before they were left in the area. According to a news release, the sheriff at the time “described the case as being one of the most troublesome cases he had been faced with.”

No arrests were ever made.

The body was cremated a year after it was found, which deputies said was common at the time for unidentified bodies.

Deputies recently found the case file and, learning the baby was never identified, sent evidence from the case to be tested for DNA.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said this case is the oldest unsolved homicide that they have record of.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information to call Lt. Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711.

