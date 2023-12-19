Rowan County man wins $100K from scratch-off

SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan County man has won $100,000 from a scratch-off at a convenience store over the weekend.

Danny Parks said he purchased his lucky $10 million Spectacular ticket on Sunday from Han-Dee Hugo on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

He said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he uncovered his big win.

“I went back into the store to have them scan it to make sure I wasn’t seeing things,” he laughed. “I called my wife and told her to sit down because I had news for her.”

Parks said his wife didn’t believe him at first.

“She thought I was messing with her,” Parks laughed. “She was excited, though.”

On Monday, Parks claimed his prize at lottery headquarters. He left with $71,264.

Parks said he plans to use his winnings to pay some bills.

