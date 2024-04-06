Rowan Public Library hosts star party

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Public Library will be hosting its annual Sun and Moon Star Party on Saturday afternoon.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Frank T. Tadlock South Rowan Regional Library in China Grove.

The all-ages science and space-based festival is an official event of the 2024 North Carolina Science Festival, presented by RTI International.

And this year’s theme is a special nod to the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

In addition to the Sun and Moon Star Party, other STEAM events will be happening at all four locations during the month-long festival.

Those activities include a science tool scavenger hunt, an eclipse day celebration, #planthead programs for gardening enthusiasts, chances to build an edible Mars Rover, and storytimes.

For more information, visit www.RowanPublicLibrary.org.

