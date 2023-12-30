Rowan Public Library’s ‘Cards for a Cause’ brings in record numbers

SALISBURY, N.C. — This year, 6,779 cards were delivered to service members and veterans due to Rowan Public Library’s “Cards for a Cause” campaign.

Organizers said that’s around 1,500 more than the amount that was delivered last year.

Community members who participated were to create cards, either through the library or on their own, to be used.

The campaign began in October and ran through early December.

The cards were delivered to current U.S. service members in the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard or to veterans at the W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center.

They were also delivered to Rowan County Veterans Services and Cabarrus County Veterans Services offices.

“The generosity and the well-meaning citizens of our community touched me in a deep way, just as much as knowing these cards are going to men and women who may or may not have anyone else during the holidays,” said Kim Dinkins, Rowan Public Library Children’s Associate and Cards for a Cause Coordinator. “It was really moving to read the cards and hear from people who wanted to participate.”

