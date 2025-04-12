Runners, walkers gather in Salisbury to show support for domestic violence victims

SALISBURY, N.C. — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. And runners across Rowan County gathered at Salisbury Community Park on Saturday morning to raise money for victims of domestic violence and abuse.

The One in 5k worked to raise money for the Family Crisis Council of Rowan, Inc., an organization that supports victims of domestic violence.

The name of the race refers to the fraction of the female population that suffers from sexual abuse. According to the Family Crisis Council, one in five women experiences sexual violence by a partner.

Forty runners prepared for the race as early as 7:30 a.m., with everyone on their marks at 9 a.m.

Organizers said the money went to provide essential resources to survivors. The organization provides resources such as emergency shelter, court advocacy, and counseling to victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, incest, and human trafficking.

