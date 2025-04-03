Salisbury man wins $268K Cash 5 jackpot with $1 ticket

RALEIGH — Donald Bruce Jr. of Salisbury won a $268,966 Cash 5 jackpot after purchasing a $1 ticket on Saturday.

Bruce bought his winning ticket at the Quality Mart on Perch Road in Pinnacle, matching all five numbers in the drawing to secure the jackpot.

The odds of matching all five numbers in the Cash 5 game are 1 in 962,598.

He claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters on Tuesday, taking home $192,986 after federal and state tax withholdings.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games available in North Carolina, where players can purchase tickets at retail locations or through the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The jackpot for the next Cash 5 drawing on Wednesday is set at $130,000.

