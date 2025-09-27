Salisbury receives grant to hire new firefighters

SALISBURY, N.C. — The City of Salisbury has been awarded a $768,516 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to hire six additional firefighters.

The funding will bolster the Salisbury Fire Department’s ability to respond to emergencies and protect the community as the city continues to grow. The SAFER program provides critical resources to local fire departments across the nation, ensuring they can meet national staffing and deployment standards while maintaining round-the-clock emergency coverage.

Salisbury’s award will support three years of firefighter salaries and benefits on a cost-share basis. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance public safety as the city experiences growth and increased demand for emergency services.

U.S. Senator Ted Budd said, “When the City of Salisbury first approached me about the urgent need to expand its emergency response capabilities, I knew securing a SAFER grant was critical. I was proud to stand alongside local leaders in the fight to secure funding for the city to hire six essential firefighters, which will help Salisbury keep pace with a rapidly growing population and meet national safety standards. Delivering reliable and consistent emergency services to our communities is essential for the safety of North Carolinians.”

“I was proud to work with local leaders to help secure this SAFER grant, which will allow Salisbury to hire six additional firefighters,” U.S. Senator Thom Tillis said. “This investment will strengthen the city’s fire service and ensure first responders have the staffing and resources they need to keep the community safe.”

“When the City of Salisbury reached out about applying for a SAFER Grant from FEMA, I was proud to support their effort. Securing funding to hire six new firefighters means more boots on the ground to protect our families, homes, and businesses. This more than $1 million of combined investment is a win for the Salisbury community and for the firefighters who put their lives on the line every day,” added Congressman Addison McDowell.

“This grant reflects both a federal partnership and a local investment,” said Mayor Tamara Sheffield. “Public safety and our firefighters have consistently been a priority for City Council, and this award builds on that support by strengthening resources for the department and ensuring our community continues to receive the highest level of service.”

The grant will fund new firefighter positions from March 2026 through March 2029.

