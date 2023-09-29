Salisbury, Rowan settle lawsuit with elderly woman who was pulled out of car

SALISBURY, N.C. — The city of Salisbury and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office settled a lawsuit by a 71-year-old librarian.

It stems from a 2019 traffic stop on Interstate 85.

Officers stopped Stephanie Bottom for speeding and for failing to pull over right away.

They’re seen pulling her out of the car by her hair and throwing her to the ground.

The city and sheriff’s office will pay $125,000 to settle the lawsuit, our partners at the Charlotte Observer reported.

The federal suit says Bottom suffered a torn rotator cuff and a dislocated shoulder.

It says she cannot lift stacks of books or style her hair now.

The officer who pulled Bottom out of her car no longer works for the Salisbury Police Department.

The city of Salisbury did not return a request for comment on the settlement.













