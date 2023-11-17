Salvation Army breaks out the bells, red kettles in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Get ready to hear that iconic jingle as you walk into stores across Charlotte, the Salvation Army is kicking off its Red Kettle Campaign.

It’s the 118th year that the Salvation Army will have volunteers collecting donations for the needy with their signature red kettles and bells in Charlotte.

But even if you don’t have a few spare dollars or coins in your pocket, you can still donate digitally. The Salvation Army will have Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, or Paypal at their red kettles.

The money goes toward feeding and sheltering those in need, Christmas assistance for families, mentoring programs at the Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Clubs, adult rehabilitation, and disaster relief.

You can get involved and volunteer by clicking this link.

(WATCH: Gaston County Salvation Army creates ‘one-stop’ resource center for people in need)

Gaston County Salvation Army creates ‘one-stop’ resource center for people in need

©2023 Cox Media Group