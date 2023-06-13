‘Save the trees’ petition launches to keep greenery surrounding NoDa YMCA

CHARLOTTE — Efforts are underway to save the trees and green space at the Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood.

Last month, Channel 9 reported that this location’s YMCA was shutting down. The YMCA of Greater Charlotte said it’s selling to an unnamed developer.

Now, there’s a petition to Save NoDa’s Trees. The petition calls on the developer to save the green space and trees, including the “iconic willow oak that adorns the front lawn.”

More than 1,500 people have signed the petition.

The YMCA says the closure stems from financial concerns brought on by the pandemic.

“This decision, while in the best interest of our Y, was extremely difficult for us to make, and we know that many community members will share in our disappointment,” the statement reads.

The Johnston YMCA will operate through the end of 2023. There’s no word yet on what will replace it.

