‘Say something, please’: Years after woman’s killing, family is desperate for answers

ROCK HILL, S.C. — It’s been three years since Alexis Massey was an innocent bystander in what Rock Hill police believe was a random shooting.

Massey’s sister is desperate for answers, and she spoke with Channel 9′s Tina Terry about new efforts to find her sister’s killer.

“This is the last memory I have of my sister ... she was sitting beside me and I was rubbing her back and saying, ‘Girl, you’re so beautiful, you’re so pretty, I love you, girl.’ And that always plays in my head,” said Trekeisha McMullen.

McMullen shared that sweet moment with her young sister on Mother’s Day three years ago. The next day, Alexis was at a gathering on Hagins Street when gunfire erupted down the street, police say.

Alexis was hit by a stray bullet and died instantly.

Detectives believe the shooting may have been gang-related, but Alexis wasn’t part of it.

“She was just hanging out with some friends, she was not involved in the gang at all, and the gunfire came from the street, unfortunately,” said Matt Beach, a detective with the Rock Hill Police Department. “She was just in the wrong place and was struck.”

McMullen says there were a lot of people out there, and one of them might have information that could help.

“People been talking, but it’s like they’re scared to say anything and they don’t want to be a snitch,” McMullen told Terry. “But it’s like what if this was your family? Y’all don’t know what we’re going through, still to this day.”

“I know they’re hurting and I feel that this is one of those cases where I, personally, have lost sleep over it,” Beach said.

The detective says officers have collected a lot of evidence, but they’re still looking for that one tip that will let them close the case.

“What you bring to the table may not seem relevant, but when we put it into the puzzle, it may make the whole picture just pop out and we can bring a prosecutable case because of that information,” Beach said.

McMullen is pleading for more information to come out.

“I just want someone to say something, please, ‘cause I know somebody knows something,” McMullen said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Detectives say your tip will remain anonymous.

You can call the Rock Hill Police Department with any information you have.

The pastor at the Sanctuary of Life Outreach Center in Rock Hill is asking people to wear black on Sunday in memory of Alexis and others affected by gun violence. He says it’s a way for people in the community to show their support.

(WATCH: 16-year-old charged with hitting, killing Rock Hill high schooler on golf cart)

16-year-old charged with hitting, killing Rock Hill high schooler on golf cart

©2024 Cox Media Group