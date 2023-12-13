SC child dies of flu-related complications, health officials say

SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina health officials announced Wednesday the state’s first pediatric flu-related death of the season.

The child lived in Upstate South Carolina and died of complications from the flu.

According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, there’s been an increase over the past several weeks of flu cases and hospitalizations.

It’s important to get a flu shot and updated vaccines now. Those vaccines should include protections against respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and RSV.

According to the CDC, a “tripledemic” is taking hold of South Carolina as winter approaches. The agency found the Palmetto State has a high rate of respiratory illnesses; South Carolina has the second-highest level in the U.S. behind Louisiana.

Low or no-cost flu vaccines are offered at DHEC health department clinics and are available by appointment. Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment or click here find a location near you.

For more information about preventing the flu, click here.

