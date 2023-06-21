SC firefighters buck muddy creek to save trapped fawn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A fawn is now back with its mother thanks to a few South Carolina firefighters, our partners at ABC News Columbia report.

The incident happened last week in Pickens County, west of Greenville. There, firefighters found a fawn stuck in the mud of a nearby creek.

ABC Columbia reports that firefighters worked to hoist the baby deer back onto the bank of the creek.

After saving the fawn, the team stayed behind to make sure it was welcomed back by its mother, ABC Columbia says.

Pickens County took to social media to praise the team, sharing a photo of Pickens County Firefighter Stan Albertson and Captain Judd Gilstrap with the fawn following the rescue.

