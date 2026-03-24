SC lawmakers propose 30‑day suspension of gas tax amid price spike

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two South Carolina lawmakers — one Republican and one Democrat — are pushing to temporarily suspend the state’s 28‑cent‑per‑gallon gas tax as fuel prices surge during the ongoing conflict with Iran.

State Rep. Mark Smith proposes a 30‑day pause, while State Sen. Russell Ott says he plans to introduce similar legislation.

Both argue the suspension would offer short‑term financial relief to residents.

Gas prices have climbed sharply across the region, according to WCIV.

AAA reports the Charlotte metro average at $3.79 for regular unleaded, up from $2.70 just one month ago. In Rock Hill, the average is roughly $3.70.

VIDEO: Rising gas prices hit small businesses, forcing some to raise prices

Rising gas prices hit small businesses, forcing some to raise prices

©2026 Cox Media Group