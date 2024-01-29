Scammer says he’s collecting donations for wounded vets

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Law enforcement in Cleveland and Rutherford counties are looking for victims of an alleged scammer, according to the Shelby Star.

Rodney Grantt has been going door-to-door collecting donations for wounded veterans.

However, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said it’s not associated with any charities.

There has been one report of this happening but there could be more victims.

