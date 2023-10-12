School bus crashes into building, four students hospitalized

GRAHAM, N.C. — Several students were hospitalized when a school bus crashed into a building in Alamance County Thursday morning, our partners at WTVD report.

Investigators say the bus driver for bus 342 from B. Everett Jordan Elementary School traveled off the side of the road on Highway 87.

The 75-year-old driver hit a concrete driveway culvert and went into a wooden building, investigators say.

The driver sustained minor injuries, but four students were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to WTVD. Seven students total were injured of the 18 people on the bus at the time of the crash, WTVD reports.

All injured students are expected to be okay.

The driver faces charges for failing to maintain lane control.

