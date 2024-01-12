School bus rear-ended in east Charlotte, district confirms

CHARLOTTE — A school bus carrying dozens of middle school students was hit by a car Friday afternoon after school let out for the weekend, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

CMS confirmed that 25 students from Eastway Middle School were on the bus when the crash happened.

The crash was reported near Reddman Road and Paces Glen Avenue, which is about a mile away from the school. CMS said a car rear-ended a school bus.

CMS said none of the students were reported to be hurt.

It’s not clear if the driver in the car that hit the bus will be facing any charges.

