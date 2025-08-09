School resource officer builds trust, ensures safety at Harrisburg Elementary

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — As students prepare to return to Harrisburg Elementary School on Monday, safety is a top priority, with Deputy Craig Carter, a seasoned school resource officer, ready to welcome them.

Deputy Carter, who brings nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience, has served as the school resource officer at Harrisburg Elementary for the past five years.

He is one of many SROs stationed at every school in Cabarrus County, a measure that underscores the district’s commitment to student safety.

“I love it. I mean, it’s, it’s fun,” said Deputy Craig Carter, reflecting on his role at the school. “Just know that I’ve got them. I got their back. I’m gonna take care of them. I’m gonna be here.”

Deputy Carter is not just a figure of authority but also a familiar and friendly presence for the students.

“That’s the beauty of being at the elementary school is a lot of high-fives, a lot of hugs,” he said, likening his role to that of a father figure.

The presence of SROs like Carter is increasingly significant, given the heightened concerns about safety in schools.

“It’s more prevalent, I think, because of all the recent things that happened in the past,” Carter noted, emphasizing the importance of building trust with students and their families.

On the first day of school, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s SROs and extra deputies will participate in a high-five event, lining up outside the school to welcome students back with enthusiasm and warmth.

Carter’s connection with the students is evident not only in his interactions but also in the community’s response.

A post about him on the sheriff’s Facebook page has garnered praise, with comments describing him as “amazing” and “the best SRO.”

As the new school year begins, Deputy Carter and his fellow SROs are poised to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all students at Harrisburg Elementary and across Cabarrus County.

