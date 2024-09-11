Local

Sea of American flags displayed in remembrance of 9/11 at Romare Bearden Park

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Wednesday marked the 23rd remembrance of the September 11.

A sea of American flags is on display at Romare Bearden Park to honor those who died.

The Flags of Remembrance include 2,977 flags and photos for each of the victims in the shape of the Twin Towers.

A memorial will be held at the park starting at 8:30 a.m. It will include tributes during prominent times of attack.

The flag display will stay up until Thursday.

