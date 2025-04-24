Seafood brand picks space for first local restaurant

CHARLOTTE — Amber Jackson fell in love with Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls while on vacation in Charleston, South Carolina. Now, she’s bringing the brand to south Charlotte.

The first location of that fast-casual brand opens tomorrow at Rea Farms. The 1,300-square-foot franchise restaurant will be at 9904 Sandy Rock Place, Suite F — formerly home to Little Big Burger.

Jackson says she was drawn to the brand’s freshness, high-quality ingredients and service.

“We went back every day after the first time we tried it,” she says. “I just kept going back for more. It was just so good.”

She started researching bringing the brand to Charlotte and decided to leave her career in fintech.

Read more here.

